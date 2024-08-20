Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,805.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.57. 900,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,930. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.