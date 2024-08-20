Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for approximately 1.3% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $30,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $22,664,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 176,763 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,094,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $4,633,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:QLD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.44. 5,248,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,289. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $110.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.96.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

