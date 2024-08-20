Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE URI traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $716.24. The company had a trading volume of 242,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $679.07 and a 200-day moving average of $676.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Rentals

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.