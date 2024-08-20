Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 9,302 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 227.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 106,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 693,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.70. 114,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,143. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $52.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.