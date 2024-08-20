Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 752,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JQUA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,208. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.