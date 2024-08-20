Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.50. 3,149,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,171. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $465.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

