Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 3,703 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

MAIN traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 268,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

