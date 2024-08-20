Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 3,625 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 1.96% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILTB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,684. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

