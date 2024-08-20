Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 185,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,847. Flywire has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Flywire by 671.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,124,000 after buying an additional 243,523 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

