FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FirstService by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,733,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,363,000 after purchasing an additional 76,503 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 861,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,323,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FirstService by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,033,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ FSV opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.78. FirstService has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $177.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSV. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.33.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
