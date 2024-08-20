First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
