First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.13

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 32402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,521,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,210,000 after purchasing an additional 436,893 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,688,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after buying an additional 1,271,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after buying an additional 74,764 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

