First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
FEMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $30.11.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
