First Pacific Financial Sells 558 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $514.32. 3,799,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,515. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.01 and its 200-day moving average is $482.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

