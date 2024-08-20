First Pacific Financial Has $30.35 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Pacific Financial owned 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $30,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.52 and a 200-day moving average of $251.53. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

