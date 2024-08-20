First Pacific Financial Has $211,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,952,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 69,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.84. The company had a trading volume of 225,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $616.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

