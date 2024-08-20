First Pacific Financial Has $2.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Pacific Financial cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,720,000 after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.33. 154,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,700. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

