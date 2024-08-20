First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after buying an additional 528,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $357.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

