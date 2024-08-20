First Pacific Financial Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $80.35. 183,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,481. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.26.

Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

