First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 994 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.