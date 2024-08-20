First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.24. 59,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,753. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.66.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock worth $1,476,658,274. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.57.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

