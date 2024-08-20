First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $244.89. The stock had a trading volume of 116,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,513. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.02. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

