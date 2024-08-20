First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,397,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,386,000 after purchasing an additional 158,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.9% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 166,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,016,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.