First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,845,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VB traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $226.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

