First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,069,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.01. 159,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.08.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

