First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,482,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,463,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,936 shares of company stock valued at $42,433,769. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.05. The company had a trading volume of 508,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $255.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.