First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.57. 9,624,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,387,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.68.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

