First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.59. The stock had a trading volume of 243,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.42. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $152.22.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

