First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Roku by 3,310.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Roku by 36.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Roku by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Roku by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,950. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

