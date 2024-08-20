First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 736,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

