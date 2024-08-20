First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 229,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

