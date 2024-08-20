First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,163 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,291. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.