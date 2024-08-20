First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,688,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3 %

AWK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.05. 39,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

