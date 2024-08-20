First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.47. 56,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,650. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

