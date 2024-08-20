First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 379 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,673 shares of company stock worth $14,514,337. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,676,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,393,121. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.19, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

