First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,144 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 376,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.