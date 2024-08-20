First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,174 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $237,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 398,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,671. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.77.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

