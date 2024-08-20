First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,346. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.