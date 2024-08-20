First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,632,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,990,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after buying an additional 876,872 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.6 %

ORI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 157,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.98%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.