First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,950 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,157,000 after buying an additional 166,584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after buying an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 441,900 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.17. 504,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,833. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $96.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.