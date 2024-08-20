First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 35 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after buying an additional 292,768 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $122,938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $550.68. 91,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,790. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.14 and its 200 day moving average is $536.90.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.