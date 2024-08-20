First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 204 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

PG stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $400.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

