First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.05. The company had a trading volume of 976,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,763. The company has a market cap of $606.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.12.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

