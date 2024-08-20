First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 101 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $3,758,458. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.04. 317,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average is $157.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

