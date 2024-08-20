First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.91. 256,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,311. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

