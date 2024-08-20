First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,337. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

