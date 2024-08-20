First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 727 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.38. 159,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,166. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average is $220.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.