First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,091 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $5,760,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,908 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.60. 216,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

