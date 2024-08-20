Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 247,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

