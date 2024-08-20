Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Down 11.5% in July

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 11,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $79.16. 1,922,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,862. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

